APD Burglary Report: January 17th-23rd

The Apopka Burglary Report for January 17-23 shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 2  – Residential
  • 6  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
1/17/2021 8:03 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK E 5TH ST 
1/18/2021 8:38 am BUSINESS 500 BLOCK HALTER DR 
1/18/2021 5:14 pm VEHICLE 2000 BLOCK W ORANGE AVE 
1/19/2021 7:11 am VEHICLE 1000 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
1/19/2021 8:19 am VEHICLE 300 BLOCK COOPER PALMS PKWY 
1/19/2021 10:34 am RESIDENCE 900 BLOCK S APOPKA BLVD 
1/20/2021 6:08 pm RESIDENCE 200 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR 
1/22/2021 10:48 am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK RED CEDAR CT 
1/23/2021 7:16 pm VEHICLE 1800 BLOCK SUMMIT CHASE AVE 

