APD Burglary Report: January 3rd-9th

The Apopka Burglary Report for January 3rd-9th shows 14 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 8  – Residential
  • 6  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
1/5/2021 3:08 am VEHICLE GRAND BROOK CIR & GRAND BROOK CIR 
1/7/2021 7:25 pm RESIDENCE 500 BLOCK N CENTRAL AVE 
1/9/2021 5:12 pm RESIDENCE 1100 BLOCK WOODBINE ST 
1/3/2021 4:28 am VEHICLE GRAND BROOK CIR & GRAND BROOK CIR 
1/4/2021 12:47 pm VEHICLE N FOREST AVE 
1/4/2021 4:13 pm RESIDENCE 700 BLOCK GULF LAND DR 
1/4/2021 5:00 pm VEHICLE 9060 BLOCK SEBURN RD 
1/6/2021 5:25 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK E 2ND ST 
1/6/2021 12:56 pm RESIDENCE 500 BLOCK SUNDOWN CT 
1/6/2021 2:24 pm RESIDENCE 20 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST 
1/6/2021 3:24 pm VEHICLE 1700 BLOCK WATERBEACH CT 
1/6/2021 3:53 pm RESIDENCE 1800 BLOCK GRAND ISLE CIR 
1/6/2021 5:23 pm RESIDENCE 2700 BLOCK HILLTOP LOOP 
1/8/2021 1:05 pm RESIDENCE 400 BLOCK MIDLAND AVE 

