APD Burglary Report: January 3rd-9th
The Apopka Burglary Report for January 3rd-9th shows 14 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 8 – Residential
- 6 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|
|
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|
|1/5/2021 3:08 am
|VEHICLE
|GRAND BROOK CIR & GRAND BROOK CIR
|
|1/7/2021 7:25 pm
|RESIDENCE
|500 BLOCK N CENTRAL AVE
|
|1/9/2021 5:12 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1100 BLOCK WOODBINE ST
|
|1/3/2021 4:28 am
|VEHICLE
|GRAND BROOK CIR & GRAND BROOK CIR
|
|1/4/2021 12:47 pm
|VEHICLE
|N FOREST AVE
|
|1/4/2021 4:13 pm
|RESIDENCE
|700 BLOCK GULF LAND DR
|
|1/4/2021 5:00 pm
|VEHICLE
|9060 BLOCK SEBURN RD
|
|1/6/2021 5:25 am
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK E 2ND ST
|
|1/6/2021 12:56 pm
|RESIDENCE
|500 BLOCK SUNDOWN CT
|
|1/6/2021 2:24 pm
|RESIDENCE
|20 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST
|
|1/6/2021 3:24 pm
|VEHICLE
|1700 BLOCK WATERBEACH CT
|
|1/6/2021 3:53 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1800 BLOCK GRAND ISLE CIR
|
|1/6/2021 5:23 pm
|RESIDENCE
|2700 BLOCK HILLTOP LOOP
|
|1/8/2021 1:05 pm
|RESIDENCE
|400 BLOCK MIDLAND AVE