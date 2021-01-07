APD Burglary Report: December 27th-January 2nd

The Apopka Burglary Report for December 27th through January 2nd shows five burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

Remove all valuables from your vehicle Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

0 – Business

1 – Residential

4 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries: