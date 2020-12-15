APD Burglary Report: December 6th-12th

The Apopka Burglary Report for December 6th-12th shows five burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2  – Business
  • 0  – Residential
  • 3  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

EVENT NO. DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

12/6/2020 11:11 am

BUSINESS

700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

12/6/2020 12:05 pm

VEHICLE

1100 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD

 

12/8/2020 5:25 pm

VEHICLE

2100 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD

12/11/2020 12:20 pm

VEHICLE

800 BLOCK ROBINSON AVE

 

12/12/2020 7:48

BUSINESS

1400 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

