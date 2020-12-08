APD Burglary Report: November 29th-December 5th

The Apopka Burglary Report for November 29th-December 5th shows 15 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2  – Business
  • 1  – Residential
  • 12  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

EVENT NO. DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

11/30/2020 6:46 am

BUSINESS

4900 BLOCK PLYMOUTH SORRENTO RD

 

12/2/2020 8:21 am

BUSINESS

900 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

12/3/2020 3:46 pm

VEHICLE

1200 BLOCK GLENMORE DR

 

12/4/2020 3:33 am

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK ASHLEY BROOKE CT

 

12/4/2020 3:48 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK LAKE MARION DR

 

12/4/2020 3:55 am

VEHICLE

900 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR

 

12/4/2020 4:36 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR

 

12/4/2020 4:46 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR

 

12/4/2020 4:54 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR

 

12/4/2020 5:13 am

VEHICLE

800 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR

 

12/4/2020 8:41 am

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK ERROL PKWY

 

12/4/2020 9:17 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK ERROL PKWY

 

12/4/2020 9:19 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK LAKE MARION DR

 

12/4/2020 3:05 pm

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK ERROL PKWY

 

12/5/2020 11:54 pm

RESIDENCE

400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN

