APD Burglary Report: November 22nd-28th

The Apopka Burglary Report for November 22nd-28th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 2  – Residential
  • 3  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
11/26/2020 6:19 pm RESIDENCE 1300 BLOCK FOXFORREST CIR 
11/25/2020 2:55 pm RESIDENCE 2000 BLOCK LAUREN RD 
11/23/2020 10:20 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK S FOREST AVE 
11/23/2020 1:31 pm VEHICLE 2000 BLOCK PICKERELWEED CT 
11/25/2020 10:50 am BUSINESS 1800 BLOCK ALPINE DR 
11/27/2020 10:54 am VEHICLE 10 BLOCK W MAIN ST 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here