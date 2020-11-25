APD Burglary Report: November 15th-21st

The Apopka Burglary Report for November 15th-21st shows seven burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 4  – Residential
  • 3  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

11/16/2020 10:17 am

VEHICLE

3000 BLOCK HOGSHEAD RD

 

11/16/2020 7:29 pm

RESIDENCE

10 BLOCK S CHRISTIANA AVE

 

11/17/2020 7:58 am

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN 1312

 

11/17/2020 8:31 am

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK TIMBERLINE RD

 

11/18/2020 6:44 am

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK BOULDER CREEK CT

 

11/19/2020 11:37 am

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK HIGH MEADOW RD

 

11/21/2020 4:08 am

VEHICLE

1700 BLOCK SADDLEBACK RIDGE RD

