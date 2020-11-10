APD Burglary Report: November 1st-7th

The Apopka Burglary Report for November 1st-7th shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 3  – Residential
  • 5  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 

DATE/TIME

TYPE

LOCATION

 

11/1/2020 8:15 am

VEHICLE

2800 BLOCK LENT RD

 

11/1/2020 12:39 pm

RESIDENCE

1100 BLOCK ALTAMONTE CIR

 

11/1/2020 8:07 pm

RESIDENCE

1500 BLOCK MARDEN RIDGE LOOP

 

11/2/2020 10:17 pm

VEHICLE

1100 BLOCK CANYON WAY

 

11/3/2020 10:30 pm

BUSINESS

1300 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

11/4/2020 8:22 am

VEHICLE

1500 BLOCKOCOEE APOPKA RD

 

11/4/2020 1:06 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK MONICA ROSE DR

 

11/5/2020 5:28 pm

RESIDENCE

500 BLOCK E MONROE AVE

 

11/7/2020 9:19 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK SWALLOW CT

