APD Burglary Report: October 21st-31st

The Apopka Burglary Report for October 21st-31st shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2  – Business
  • 4  – Residential
  • 2  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

    DATE/TIME                        TYPE              LOCATION

 

10/26/2020 at 15:16 pm

RESIDENCE

100 BLOCK W 8TH ST

 

10/27/2020 8:41 am

RESIDENCE

500 BLOCK HALTER DR

 

10/27/2020 1:52 pm

RESIDENCE

700 BLOCK ZARABROOK CT

 

10/30/2020 10:46 am

BUSINESS

2400 BLOCK PARK RIDGE ST

 

10/31/2020 12:03 pm

VEHICLE

900 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/21/2020 10:28 am

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK N PARK AVE

 

10/21/2020 12:56 pm

BUSINESS

900 BLOCK S CENTRAL AVE

 

10/21/2020 5:03 pm

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK GENEVA WAY

