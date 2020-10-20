Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending October 17th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending October 17th shows 16 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 7  – Residential
  • 8  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

10/16/2020 12:20 pm

VEHICLE

1400 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/11/2020 6:06 pm

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK CONURE ST

 

10/12/2020 8:09 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/12/2020 10:36 am

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK MILL RUN CIR

 

10/12/2020 2:07 pm

VEHICLE

1700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/12/2020 4:07 pm

RESIDENCE

600 BLOCK DOE COVE PL

 

10/13/2020 9:51 am

VEHICLE

2900 BLOCK BREEZY MEADOW RD

 

10/13/2020 10:28 am

VEHICLE

2900 BLOCK BREEZY MEADOW RD

 

10/13/2020 4:37 pm

VEHICLE

2800 BLOCK BREEZY MEADOW RD

 

10/14/2020 4:27 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK GRAND OAK DR

 

10/15/2020 6:34 am

BUSINESS

2500 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/15/2020 2:21 pm

RESIDENCE

200 BLOCK N CENTRAL AVE

 

10/15/2020 5:22 pm

RESIDENCE

1600 BLOCK VICK RD

 

10/16/2020 3:25 pm

RESIDENCE

30 BLOCK E 2ND ST

 

10/16/2020 5:57 pm

RESIDENCE

900 BLOCK HAAS AVE

 

10/16/2020 6:43 pm

RESIDENCE

300 BLOCK W MARTIN ST

