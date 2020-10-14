Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending October 10th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending October 10th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 2  – Residential
  • 7  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

10/5/20 2:39 am

VEHICLE

1100 BLOCK WELCH HILL CIR

 

10/5/20 7:06 am

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK E ORANGE ST

 

10/5/20 10:13 am

RESIDENCE

600 BLOCK FALLING OAK COVE

 

10/5/20 11:55 am

RESIDENCE

300 BLOCK MANTIS LOOP

 

10/7/20 6:50 am

VEHICLE

4000 BLOCK CHANDLER ESTATES DR

 

10/7/20 7:43 am

VEHICLE

4000 BLOCK CHANDLER ESTATES DR

 

10/7/20 9:20 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK ALEJO DR

 

10/7/20 3:19 pm

VEHICLE

3800 BLOCK CHANDLER ESTATES DR

 

10/7/20 7:18 pm

VEHICLE

4000 BLOCK CHANDLER ESTATES DR

 

10/10/20 7:07 am

BUSINESS

1500 BLOCK ROCK SPRINGS RD

