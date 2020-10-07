Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending October 3rd

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending October 3rd shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 3  – Residential
  • 5  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME              TYPE               LOCATION

 

9/27 11:30 pm

RESIDENCE

1200 BLOCK HONEY RD

 

9/28 8:11 am

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK ZACHARY DR

 

9/28 6:06 pm

RESIDENCE

5000 BLOCK PLYMOUTH SORRENTO RD

 

9/29 1:13 pm

VEHICLE

10 BLOCK E SANDPIPER ST

 

9/29 1:31 pm

VEHICLE

70 BLOCK W 1ST ST

 

9/30 3:01 pm

RESIDENCE

1100 BLOCK MOUNTAIN WAY

 

10/2 12:11 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK MONICA ROSE DR

 

10/2 3:52 pm

VEHICLE

1700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

10/2 8:23 pm

BUSINESS

400 BLOCK E MAIN ST

