Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending September 25th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending September 25th shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 3  – Residential
  • 6  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 DATE/TIME                          TYPE                LOCATION

 

9/22/2020 2:56 am

VEHICLE

1600 Block of Chatham Circle

 

9/22/2020 4:47 am

VEHICLE

1600 Block of Chatham Circle

 

9/22/2020 4:51 am

VEHICLE

1700 Block of Chatham Circle

 

9/22/2020 5:20 am

VEHICLE

1700 Block of Chatham Circle

 

9/23/2020 1:22 pm

RESIDENCE

100 Block of West Skylark

 

9/23/2020 4:39 pm

RESIDENCE

2800 Block of Lent Road

 

9/24/2020 8:39 am

VEHICLE

800 Block of Georgia Avenue

 

 9/24/2020 11:56 am RESIDENCE 2000 Block of Lake Page Lane
        9/25/2020 11:07 pm        VEHICLE           200 Block of South Line Drive

