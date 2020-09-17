Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending September 12th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending September 12th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 0 – Residential
  • 8 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

    DATE/TIME                       TYPE              LOCATION

 

9/7/2020 7:56 pm

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK E KEENE RD

 

9/8/2020 6:10 pm

VEHICLE

50 BLOCK W 2ND ST

 

9/9/2020 3:37 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK MOONBEAM RD

 

9/9/2020 7:51 am

VEHICLE

1900 BLOCK NICOLE LEE CIR

 

9/9/2020 9:07 am

VEHICLE

200 BLOCK MOONBEAM RD

 

9/10/2020 8:17 am

VEHICLE

1200 BLOCK SEBURN RD

 

9/10/2020 9:58 am

VEHICLE

1800 BLOCK RAFTON RD

 

9/11/2020 7:11 am

BUSINESS

2800 BLOCK ORANGE BLUFF AVE

 

9/11/2020 4:32 pm

BUSINESS

800 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD

 

9/12/2020 8:03 am

VEHICLE

2300 BLOCK PARTNERSHIP HILLS DR

