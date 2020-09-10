Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending September 5th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending September 5th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 2 – Residential
  • 6 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 

EVENT NO. DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

8/31/2020 at 3:12 pm

RESIDENCE

200 BLOCK S FOREST AVE

 

9/1/2020 at 12:01 pm

RESIDENCE

200 BLOCK BONNIE GLEN LN

 

9/4/2020 at 7:53 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK SPINFISHER DR

 

9/4/2020 at 10:31 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK HEBRIDES CT

 

9/4/2020 at 11:36 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK HEBRIDES CT

 

9/4/2020 at 4:09 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK MT ARGYLL CT

 

9/4/2020 at 5:32 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK STRATHCLYDE CT

 

9/4/2020 at 5:53 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK STRATHCLYDE CT

