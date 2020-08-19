Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending August 15th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending August 15th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 0 – Residential
  • 6 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

     DATE/TIME                TYPE               LOCATION

 

8/10 at 3:53 pm

BUSINESS

3100 BLOCK ONDICH RD

 

8/10 at 4:52 pm

VEHICLE

1100 BLOCK FOXFORREST CIR

 

8/11 at 9:07 am

VEHICLE

1100 BLOCK ROCK SPRINGS RD

 

8/11 at 9:36 pm

VEHICLE

60 BLOCK E MAIN ST

 

8/13 at 2:47 pm

VEHICLE

700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

8/13 at 8:34 pm

BUSINESS

800 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

8/14 at 6:55 am

VEHICLE

2000 BLOCK JOHN HENRY CIR

 

8/14 at 9:20 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK MONICA ROSE DR

