Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending August 10th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending August 10th shows four burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 1 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 

DATE/TIME                        TYPE                  LOCATION

 

8/5/2020 6:50 am

BUSINESS

1100 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD

 

8/7/2020 12:10 pm

RESIDENCE

300 BLOCK N PARK AVE

 

8/10/2020 3:53 pm

BUSINESS

3000 BLOCK ONDICH RD

 

8/10/2020 4:52 pm

VEHICLE

100 BLOCK FOX FORREST CIR

