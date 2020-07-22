Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 18th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 18th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 2 – Residential
  • 4 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

   DATE/TIME                   TYPE                 LOCATION

 

7/13/2020 9:40 am

RESIDENCE

600 BLOCK KEY DEER CT

 

7/15/2020 1:18 pm

RESIDENCE

2000 BLOCK OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY

 

7/16/2020 7:42 am

VEHICLE

30 BLOCK W 1ST ST

 

7/16/2020 2:40 pm

VEHICLE

1300 BLOCK ACORN CIR

 

7/18/2020 1:12 pm

VEHICLE

20 BLOCK N HIGHLAND AVE

 

7/18/2020 4:25 pm

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

