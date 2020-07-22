Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 18th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 18th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 2 – Residential
- 4 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|
DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
|
|
7/13/2020 9:40 am
|
RESIDENCE
|
600 BLOCK KEY DEER CT
|
|
7/15/2020 1:18 pm
|
RESIDENCE
|
2000 BLOCK OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY
|
|
7/16/2020 7:42 am
|
VEHICLE
|
30 BLOCK W 1ST ST
|
|
7/16/2020 2:40 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
1300 BLOCK ACORN CIR
|
|
7/18/2020 1:12 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
20 BLOCK N HIGHLAND AVE
|
|
7/18/2020 4:25 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL