Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 4th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 4th shows seven burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

Remove all valuables from your vehicle Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

0 – Business

0 – Residential

7 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location: