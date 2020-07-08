Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 4th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 4th shows seven burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 0 – Residential
  • 7 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 

 

    DATE/TIME/TYPE/ LOCATION

 

6/28/2020 4:43 pm

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK OSHEA CT

 

6/29/2020 7:59 am

VEHICLE

2600 BLOCK PONKAN MEADOW DR

 

6/29/2020 8:40 am

VEHICLE

2800 BLOCK PONKAN RIDGE BLVD

 

6/30/2020 4:35 am

VEHICLE

NORTH CERVIDAE DR

 

6/30/2020 10:08 am

VEHICLE

2900 BLOCK PONKAN MEADOW DR

 

7/1/2020 9:08 am

VEHICLE

1600 BLOCK BOULDER CREEK CT

 

7/2/2020 12:53 pm

VEHICLE

900 BLOCK LAKE DOE BLVD

