Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending June 6th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending June 6th shows 13 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 9 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

DATE/TIME/                TYPE/                             LOCATION

 

6/1/2020 6:10 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK PARKSIDE POINTE BLVD

 

6/3/2020 8:54 pm

RESIDENCE

100 BLOCK W 10TH ST

 

5/31/2020 1:54 am

VEHICLE

2200 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:17 am

VEHICLE

2200 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:26 am

VEHICLE

2200 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:29 am

VEHICLE

2300 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:31 am

VEHICLE

2200 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:52 am

VEHICLE

2300 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR

 

5/31/2020 3:59 am

BUSINESS

1500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

5/31/2020 6:56 am

VEHICLE

1800 BLOCK DUNN COVE DR

 

6/1/2020 7:49 am

RESIDENCE

600 BLOCK BONSAI ST

 

6/1/2020 7:14 pm

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK PARKSIDE POINTE BLVD

 

6/6/2020 11:40 am

RESIDENCE

700 BLOCK E 6TH ST

