Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending May 16th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending May 16th shows seven burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 4 – Residential
  • 1 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
5/10/2020 10:22 am VEHICLE 1400 BLOCK VILLA HILL CT 
5/11/2020 5:04 am RESIDENCE 300 BLOCK E MAIN ST 
5/11/2020 5:29 am BUSINESS 100 BLOCK E MAIN ST 
5/11/2020 8:42 am RESIDENCE 600 BLOCK BONSAI ST 
5/11/2020 5:04 pm BUSINESS 200 BLOCK W 1ST ST 
5/13/2020 1:01 pm RESIDENCE 800 BLOCK E LISA LN 
5/15/2020 6:58 am RESIDENCE 200 BLOCK ALABAMA AVE 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here