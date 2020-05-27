Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending May 23rd

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending May 23rd shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 3 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 2 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 
  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
5/21/2020 at 5:41pm VEHICLE 10 BLOCK E 5TH ST
5/22/2020 at 3:46am BUSINESS 400 BLOCK E MAIN ST
5/17/2020 at 7:01am BUSINESS 1700 BLOCK ROCK SPRINGS RD
5/17/2020 at 11:09am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN
5/18/2020 at 5:53am BUSINESS 400 BLOCK E MAIN ST
5/21/2020 at 11:56pm RESIDENCE 2000 BLOCK SAWGRASS DR

