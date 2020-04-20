Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 18th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 18th shows five burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 1 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 
 
 
DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
4/13/2020 at 6:55 am RESIDENCE 300 BLOCK N PARK AVE
4/15/2020  at 8:46 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK W GROSSENBACHER DR
4/15/2020 at 2:05 pm RESIDENCE 1400 BLOCK PLYMOUTH SORRENTO RD
4/18/2020 at 4:12 am BUSINESS 1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD
4/18/2020 at 10:11 pm RESIDENCE 1800 BLOCK SUMMIT CHASE AVE

