Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending March 28th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending March 28th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 1 – Business
- 3 – Residential
- 6 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|3/24/2020 2:12 pm
|RESIDENCE
|800 BLOCK S HIGHLAND AVE
|3/25/2020 10:45 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1800 BLOCK SNAPDRAGON CT
|3/23/2020 3:25 am
|RESIDENCE
|1200 BLOCK S BINION RD
|3/23/2020 6:59 am
|BUSINESS
|3000 BLOCK GENERAL ELECTRIC RD
|3/23/2020 2:28 pm
|VEHICLE
|800 BLOCK ALABAMA AVE
|3/24/2020 7:33 pm
|VEHICLE
|1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|3/25/2020 6:10 am
|VEHICLE
|800 BLOCK MUIRFIELD CIR
|3/25/2020 6:36 am
|VEHICLE
|800 BLOCK MUIRFIELD CIR
|3/25/2020 6:53 am
|VEHICLE
|1000 BLOCK LOCH VAIL DR
|3/28/2020 12:25 pm
|VEHICLE
|200 BLOCK W 8TH ST