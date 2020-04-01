Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending March 28th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending March 28th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 6 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
3/24/2020 2:12 pm RESIDENCE 800 BLOCK S HIGHLAND AVE 
3/25/2020 10:45 pm RESIDENCE 1800 BLOCK SNAPDRAGON CT 
3/23/2020 3:25 am RESIDENCE 1200 BLOCK S BINION RD 
3/23/2020 6:59 am BUSINESS 3000 BLOCK GENERAL ELECTRIC RD 
3/23/2020 2:28 pm VEHICLE 800 BLOCK ALABAMA AVE 
3/24/2020 7:33 pm VEHICLE 1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
3/25/2020 6:10 am VEHICLE 800 BLOCK MUIRFIELD CIR 
3/25/2020 6:36 am VEHICLE 800 BLOCK MUIRFIELD CIR 
3/25/2020 6:53 am VEHICLE 1000 BLOCK LOCH VAIL DR 
3/28/2020 12:25 pm VEHICLE 200 BLOCK W 8TH ST 

