Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 4th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 4th shows 14 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 4 – Business
- 1 – Residential
- 9 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|
|
|
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|
|3/30/2020 9:41 am
|BUSINESS
|500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|
|3/31/2020 9:37 am
|BUSINESS
|600 BLOCK BONZAI ST
|
|3/31/2020 8:58 pm
|VEHICLE
|30 BLOCK DISALVO PL
|
|4/1/2020 5:55 am
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN
|
|4/1/2020 7:26 am
|VEHICLE
|10 BLOCK E SKYLARK ST
|
|4/1/2020 7:57 am
|VEHICLE
|1900 BLOCK NICOLE LEE CIR
|
|4/1/2020 10:28 pm
|BUSINESS
|100 BLOCK W 2ND ST
|
|4/2/2020 2:41 am
|RESIDENCE
|100 BLOCK E 2ND ST
|
|4/2/2020 7:58 am
|BUSINESS
|3500 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD
|
|4/4/2020 4:49 am
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR
|
|4/4/2020 5:28 am
|VEHICLE
|200 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR
|
|4/4/2020 1:12 pm
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK CONURE ST
|
|4/4/2020 4:19 pm
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK AUTUMN DR
|
|4/4/2020 12:59 pm
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK CONURE ST
|
|