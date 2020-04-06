Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 4th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 4th shows 14 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 4 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 9 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 
  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
3/30/2020 9:41 am BUSINESS 500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
3/31/2020 9:37 am BUSINESS 600 BLOCK BONZAI ST 
3/31/2020 8:58 pm VEHICLE 30 BLOCK DISALVO PL 
4/1/2020 5:55 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN 
4/1/2020 7:26 am VEHICLE 10 BLOCK E SKYLARK ST 
4/1/2020 7:57 am VEHICLE 1900 BLOCK NICOLE LEE CIR
4/1/2020 10:28 pm BUSINESS 100 BLOCK W 2ND ST 
4/2/2020 2:41 am RESIDENCE 100 BLOCK E 2ND ST 
4/2/2020 7:58 am BUSINESS 3500 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD 
4/4/2020 4:49 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR 
4/4/2020 5:28 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR 
4/4/2020 1:12 pm VEHICLE 500 BLOCK CONURE ST 
4/4/2020 4:19 pm VEHICLE 500 BLOCK AUTUMN DR 
4/4/2020 12:59 pm VEHICLE 500 BLOCK CONURE ST 

