Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending February 29th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending February 29th shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 6 – Residential
- 3 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|2/23 at 2:12 pm
|RESIDENCE
|600 BLOCK WOODLANE CIR
|2/23 at 5:53 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1100 BLOCK CRISPWOOD CT
|2/26 at 8:44 am
|RESIDENCE
|200 BLOCK M A BOARD ST
|2/26 at 8:18 pm
|RESIDENCE
|600 BLOCK ZACHERY DR
|2/27 at 12:19 pm
|RESIDENCE
|600 BLOCK WOODLANE CIR
|2/28 at 9:29 am
|RESIDENCE
|500 BLOCK N LAKE AVE
|2/28 at 1:03 pm
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK W MAIN ST
|2/29 at 10:15 am
|VEHICLE
|1300 BLOCK ASHBY CIR
|2/29 at 8:55 pm
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK W ORANGE ST