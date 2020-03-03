Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending February 29th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending February 29th shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 6 – Residential
  • 3 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
2/23 at 2:12 pm RESIDENCE 600 BLOCK WOODLANE CIR 
2/23 at 5:53 pm RESIDENCE 1100 BLOCK CRISPWOOD CT 
2/26 at 8:44 am RESIDENCE 200 BLOCK M A BOARD ST 
2/26 at 8:18 pm RESIDENCE 600 BLOCK ZACHERY DR 
2/27 at 12:19 pm RESIDENCE 600 BLOCK WOODLANE CIR 
2/28 at 9:29 am RESIDENCE 500 BLOCK N LAKE AVE 
2/28 at 1:03 pm VEHICLE 100 BLOCK W MAIN ST 
2/29 at 10:15 am VEHICLE 1300 BLOCK ASHBY CIR 
2/29 at 8:55 pm VEHICLE 100 BLOCK W ORANGE ST 

 

