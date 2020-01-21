Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending January 18th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending January 18th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 2 – Business
- 3 – Residential
- 3 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|1/12/2020 6:59 am
|BUSINESS
|300 BLOCK SEMORAN COMMERCE PL
|1/12/2020 10:16 pm
|BUSINESS
|500 BLOCK E MAIN ST
|1/13/2020 10:19 am
|RESIDENCE
|900 BLOCK FRESH MEADOW CT
|1/13/2020 12:54 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1400 BLOCK FOXFORREST CIR
|1/14/2020 6:26 am
|VEHICLE
|10 BLOCK W SKYLARK ST
|1/14/2020 7:19 am
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK W SUMMIT ST
|1/15/2020 9:59 am
|VEHICLE
|400 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL
|1/15/2020 10:29 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1000 BLOCK NORTH FAIRWAY DR