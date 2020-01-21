Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending January 18th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending January 18th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 3 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
  1/12/2020 6:59 am BUSINESS 300 BLOCK SEMORAN COMMERCE PL
  1/12/2020 10:16 pm BUSINESS 500 BLOCK E MAIN ST 
  1/13/2020 10:19 am RESIDENCE 900 BLOCK FRESH MEADOW CT 
  1/13/2020 12:54 pm RESIDENCE 1400 BLOCK FOXFORREST CIR 
  1/14/2020 6:26 am VEHICLE 10 BLOCK W SKYLARK ST 
  1/14/2020 7:19 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK W SUMMIT ST 
  1/15/2020 9:59 am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL 
  1/15/2020 10:29 pm RESIDENCE 1000 BLOCK NORTH FAIRWAY DR 

