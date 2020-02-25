Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending February 22nd

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending February 22nd shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 3 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 7 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 
  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
2/16 at 7:19 pm VEHICLE 1800 BLOCK NEEDHAM RD 
2/17 at 12:10 pm VEHICLE 1900 BLOCK MARTINA ST 
2/18 at 4:37 am BUSINESS 500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
2/18 at 9:46 am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL 
2/18 at 11:54 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK VICKS LANDING DR 
2/19 at 2:14 am BUSINESS 1900 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
2/20 at 4:14 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK MAUDEHELEN ST 
2/20 at 10:47 am VEHICLE 2300 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR 
2/21 at 9:10 am VEHICLE 300 BLOCK MANTIS LOOP 
2/21 at 9:19 am RESIDENCE 800 BLOCK BROOKFIELD PL 
2/22 at 11:25 pm BUSINESS 1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD 

