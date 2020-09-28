From Farmers® Insurance

Edward Strohm, of Apopka has been named a Topper Club agent by Farmers Insurance® for his outstanding achievement and customer-focused efforts.

“On behalf of Farmers®, I’m proud to recognize Edward Strohm as a Topper Club agent,” said Dave Pucci, Farmers Insurance Territory Executive. “Those who qualify as Topper Club agents are among the best in the country and we sincerely appreciate all that Edward does for our customers and our organization.”

As a longtime resident of Florida, Strohm proudly serves Apopka and the surrounding areas as a local agent. With over 38 years of industry experience, he built his agency in line with Farmers’ great reputation and a clear focus on addressing his clients’ needs. Stohm has been around long enough to recognize that people want someone who they can trust, is transparent, makes good recommendations and talks in plain English. He welcomes the opportunity to guide clients through the insurance process to ensure that they are properly educated on coverage options.

Strohm’s office covers insurance for a variety of needs, whether it’s a new house or rental, auto insurance for the family car, commercial coverage for that new business or life insurance to protect your family – he wants to make sure his client’s and their most valuable assets and family are well taken care of.

“I’m honored to be included in this highly-respected group of Topper Club agents, and proud to represent an organization like Farmers, which is committed to helping consumers with their insurance choices,” said Strohm. “I also share this accomplishment with my entire office team who focus on taking care of every customer each and every day.”

Strohm’s office is located two buildings south of the Apopka Post Office, right above Rita’s Ice Cream, at 515 N Park Ave, Ste 204. To reach him you can email estrohm@farmersagent.com or call (407) 605-0415. Both English and Spanish are spoken and welcomed.

“Farmers Insurance®” and “Farmers®” are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.