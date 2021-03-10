“I love the idea of exploring belief, in oneself as well as in a spiritual view. We sometimes hear stories of parents eschewing medical treatment based on religious exemption for their children, but I wanted to flip that a bit and see what it would be like to have the child wanting to deny treatment. It brought me down some interesting paths for this character,” Durfee says.

Having grown up outside of Philadelphia, Durfee experienced going from ‘an initial struggle with reading’ to a blossomed ‘love of the written word’.

Durfee, who previously released The Four Corners Trilogy with Black Opal Books, has teamed up for the first time with local publisher Orange Blossom Publishing. Utilizing other local talent, as well as the story taking place in Centra Florida, MASS has regional flare everywhere you look.

“Working with locals while also setting the story [locally] was an awesome experience. I think it really heightened the end product since everyone involved was really committed to telling this story,” Durfee says. “But the themes transcend location. You might get a little something extra out of the story recognizing some of the places mentioned, but you don’t need to know everything about local geography to still have the story speak to you. At its core, MASS is an exploration of what it means to believe, and the sometimes winding journey we take to get there.”