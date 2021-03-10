Newest release for Young Adults from author Kristin Durfee, available March 23
From Kristin Durfee and Staff Reports
Local Apopka resident and author, Kristin Durfee, brings you MASS, available March 23, 2021, from Orange Blossom Publishing.
The young adult contemporary novel follows Stevie, a teen who experiences visions of God. When it’s revealed she has a frontal lobe brain tumor, her parents are swift to seek treatment. She’s not so sure. When a religious cult reaches out to her, convinced her visions fulfil their founder’s prophecy, she runs away to join them. She just wants to get to the bottom of what her visions mean, but knows seeking answers also puts her life at risk in the process.
“I love the idea of exploring belief, in oneself as well as in a spiritual view. We sometimes hear stories of parents eschewing medical treatment based on religious exemption for their children, but I wanted to flip that a bit and see what it would be like to have the child wanting to deny treatment. It brought me down some interesting paths for this character,” Durfee says.
Having grown up outside of Philadelphia, Durfee experienced going from ‘an initial struggle with reading’ to a blossomed ‘love of the written word’.
Durfee, who previously released The Four Corners Trilogy with Black Opal Books, has teamed up for the first time with local publisher Orange Blossom Publishing. Utilizing other local talent, as well as the story taking place in Centra Florida, MASS has regional flare everywhere you look.
“Working with locals while also setting the story [locally] was an awesome experience. I think it really heightened the end product since everyone involved was really committed to telling this story,” Durfee says. “But the themes transcend location. You might get a little something extra out of the story recognizing some of the places mentioned, but you don’t need to know everything about local geography to still have the story speak to you. At its core, MASS is an exploration of what it means to believe, and the sometimes winding journey we take to get there.”
When not writing, Durfee enjoys hanging out in the sun with her husband, son, and two quirky dogs. She can also be found ‘on a run, horseback ride, or wandering around a theme park’.
Interested readers can purchase MASS in print (ISBN #978-1-949935-21-9) and e-book (ISBN #978-1-949935-20-2) through all major retailers, and you can follow Durfee’s journey on her website, Facebook, and Twi