From Department of Health in Orange County, and AdventHealth

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and short of breath, you should:

(1) First call your healthcare provider

OR, if you don’t have a healthcare provider

(2) Call the Florida Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center:

1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24/7 and was established to answer general questions residents and visitors may have.

OR

(3) Call the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange):

407-723-5004. This OC call center is available Monday – Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm and was established for Orange County, Florida residents.

Additionally, AdventHealth has a coronavirus information line:

(4) The AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line:

1-877-VIRUSHQ (1-877-847-8747). This line is available 24/7. It serves as a one-stop-shop to connect Floridians with resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.

While the phone line is not intended to replace a physician-patient relationship, nurses can answer general medical questions and will refer the caller to the appropriate next steps, such as connecting them to AdventHealth Centra Care, AdventHealth eCare or other health care provider.

Email Help:

Residents can also send questions via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

For additional information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19.