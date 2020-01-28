59th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival takes over Kit Land Nelson Park March 28th-29th

Who: GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club and the City of Apopka

What: 59th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival

Where: Kit Land Nelson Park, 35 S. Park Ave, Apopka, FL

When: Saturday, March 28th 9a-5p, Sunday, March 29th 10a-4p

Admission: Free

Website: www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org

The 59th Apopka Art and Foliage Festival will be held at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka on March 28th & 29th, 2020. The festival showcases the work of approximately 75 juried artisans and crafters, and 22 of the top foliage growers from Central Florida. There will be music, food, and a kid zone presented by Home Depot. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the festival are given back to the community through donations and scholarships. Come join the fun!

GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is a not-for-profit civic organization that supports our community. We are a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. “The objective of the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is to bring together women in an organization where they can use their energies and abilities to benefit their community by promoting civic, cultural, educational, and charitable activities.”

Applications are now available for artists and crafters who wish to enter the 59th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival which will take place on March 28th & 29th, 2020 at Kit Land Nelson Park, Apopka, Florida.

Applications are on our website: www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org

Entry Categories:

Fine Art: 2 Dimensional: Painting, Drawing, Pastel, Printmaking, Mixed Media, Photography

Fine Art: 3 Dimensional: Ornamental Pottery, Sculpture, Glassware, Stained Glass, Mixed Media

Fine Handcraft: Functional Pottery, Precious Metal / Gem Jewelry, Intricate Woodworking, Handwoven

Creative Crafts: Costume Jewelry, Clothing, Accessories Woodwork, Metalwork, Glass and China Art, Leatherwork, Candles