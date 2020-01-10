Missing Person’s Alert:

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing autistic juvenile female, 15-year-old Sade A. Subbs, who was last seen in the area of Lake Jackson Circle, in Apopka on January 9th, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Sade suffers from high functioning autism.

It was discovered today that Sade was last seen wearing a dark color t-shirt, jeans, white tennis shoes, a black purse, and a light color bag.

Sade is described as a black/Hispanic female, long black, curly hair, brown eyes wearing glasses (shown in picture). She is approximately 5’05” and 180 pounds. She is possibly wearing a dress and may have black boots on. Sade should also be carrying a black, eight-inch circular purse with a large black flower on the front.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Sade is urged to call The Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

The Apopka Police Department supports the Crimeline program to aid in investigations and to foster safe and anonymous tips that lead to criminal arrests. You can help with these local cases – if you have relevant information, please call (800) 423-TIPS, go to www.crimeline.org, or e-mail APDTIPS@Apopka.net. Apopka bulletins can be found at the APD website (www.apopkapolice.com); click on “Crimeline”.