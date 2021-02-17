Facilities have transitioned to “green” status, which means business as usual, without restrictions on procedures

From AdventHealth

AdventHealth has updated the visitor policy at its facilities in the Central Florida Division, including Apopka, which allows two visitors per day per patient. Visitors may leave and return on the same day; however, visitors must be the same two people per day. The updates, which are in effect today, are in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.

Details of the updated visitor policy are:

Patients who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are allowed two visitors per day.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors per day, regardless of COVID-19 status.

End-of-life patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, may have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of six visitors per day.

Non-COVID-19 patients may receive a clerical visit in addition to two visitors per day.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across AdventHealth’s Central Florida region has steadily declined over the last few weeks. Facilities have transitioned to “green” status, which means business as usual, without restrictions on procedures.

All team members and visitors must continue to wear a surgical/loop mask when in an AdventHealth facility and are temperature checked when they enter our buildings. Visitors must also comply with social distancing, hand hygiene and any other PPE requirements throughout the duration of the visit.

For specific information on visitation hours, please call the AdventHealth facility ahead of time as visiting hours may change.

Apopka AdventHealth: (407) 609-7000

Video visits and expanded telehealth services are available, as they have been during the pandemic, to lessen the burden on facilities and provide additional comfort and convenience for patients. Social distancing, masking, and contactless services have become standard practice at AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations, as well as other outpatient offices.