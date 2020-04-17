Third testing location at Seminole Towne Center mall

From AdventHealth

Registration is now open for AdventHealth’s third community COVID-19 drive-up testing location in Central Florida, which opens Tuesday at the Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford.

“AdventHealth has been taking aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and these testing sites are just one of the ways we’re investing and helping safeguard our community,” said Tim Cook, CEO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. “Making it easy for Seminole County residents to get tested for COVID-19 is key to helping contain the pandemic. Testing is an important tool to help people know if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate. Bringing this service to Sanford will help us extend that reach even further.”

Those who meet the criteria and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need a doctor’s order prior to arrival. There are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The Sanford testing site joins sites at the Daytona International Speedway and at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando. Each site’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orlando site will also be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Results can be expected in approximately two to three days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions.

AdventHealth has tested more than 15,000 people in its hospitals and Centra Care urgent care facilities — more than any other health care system in Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The drive-up testing sites are operated by AdventHealth Centra Care and AdventHealth’s laboratory and along with other health care disciplines.

“Seminole Towne Center is pleased to share its resources and partner with AdventHealth for this important community service,” said Scott Sadove, general manager of the Seminole Towne Center.