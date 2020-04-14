From AdventHealth

AdventHealth will open a second COVID-19 drive-up testing location in Central Florida on Wednesday, April 15, at the Mall at Millenia.

The testing site is the latest investment by AdventHealth to help identify and control the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. The organization has tested more than 11,500 people in its hospitals and Centra Care urgent care facilities — more than any other health care system in Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

On Friday, AdventHealth opened its first drive-up testing site at Daytona International Speedway, and already tested more than 1,300 people there.

“We’ve made significant investments to protect our team members, patients and greater community from the spread of COVID-19. Testing is one of the ways we are doing that, and it’s one of the most important tools we have to stop the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, which is managing the testing sites. “By expanding the number of community testing sites, we’re making it easier for people to be screened, and identify if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate.”

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The criteria for testing have recently expanded to include anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.

Those who meet the criteria and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The Orlando site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Daytona Beach site will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is not expected to be a limit on testing supplies at either location.

Results can be expected in approximately two to three days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions.

“The Mall at Millenia is honored to use its resources and partner with AdventHealth for this vital community service,” said general manager Steven Jamieson.