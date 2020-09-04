“If you don’t like shots and you are between the ages of 2-40, you can get the nasal spray vaccine”

From AdventHealth

Thursday’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing featured Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care, who urged residents to be prepared for the dual threat of influenza and COVID-19 during this year’s flu season.

“We are dealing with a ‘Twindemic’ as some people are calling it … COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, at the same time,” Hendrix said. “Every year, flu puts a strain on our health system. We are prepared for that.”



While masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing remain effective against the spread of COVID-19 as well as the flu, the risk of co-infection of flu and COVID-19 is possible.

Highlights from the briefing

Get a flu shot: “If you have those antibodies from a vaccine your symptoms are not going to be as severe. The virus doesn’t last as long, people who get the flu are less likely to be hospitalized, and they get better quicker.”

Centra Care will start offering flu shots in the next few weeks. Visit CentraCare.org for more details.

Hendrix said there are lower rates of flu in the Southern Hemisphere right now, which is encouraging, but that should not make us overconfident in the United States.