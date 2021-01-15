More than 7,000 vaccinations to be distributed by end of the week and nearly 37,000 doses across Central Florida

From AdventHealth

Several days into the first week of distributing COVID-19 vaccinations for Central Florida seniors, AdventHealth leaders report a “smooth process” it hopes to continue as long as vaccine supplies are available.

The AdventHealth Morning Briefing today featured Dr. Tim Hendricks, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care, and Brian Adams, an AdventHealth market CEO who is leading COVID-19 efforts across Central Florida.

“We’ve had a wonderful response,” Adams said. “By the end of the day Friday we will have delivered more than 7,000 vaccines to our seniors and our frontline healthcare workers in Central Florida, and we look forward to the opportunity to have more vaccine in the future as the state shares with all the distribution sites.”

The vaccines are rolling out to seniors and health care workers amid a recent increase in the number of COVID-positive patients in the region. As of this morning, there were just under 800 COVID-positive patients throughout the AdventHealth system in Central Florida.

Hendrix is “cautiously optimistic” that we have reached a plateau following the holiday season, and he emphasized that anyone needing medical care should feel safe in the health care environment and not delay care.

“I go in and out of AdventHealth facilities all day long, and I feel that they are safer than going to a restaurant,” Hendrix said.

AdventHealth’s community vaccines are available by appointment only. You can sign up for alerts to learn when more appointments are available at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.

Vaccines are not currently available at any AdventHealth hospital, AdventHealth Centra Care, or AdventHealth Medical Group office.