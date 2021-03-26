Masking, social distancing still needed to avoid another surge in cases

From AdventHealth

The decline in hospitalizations at AdventHealth’s facilities in Central Florida has slowed, a potential cause for concern coming off of Spring Break, said Dr. Tim Hendrix at Thursday’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing.

About 330 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals, a drop from about 700 in January.

“That decline has slowed, unfortunately,” Hendrix said. “We’re worried this has the potential to increase.”

Hendrix, who is the medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care, said the number of positive COVID-19 test results at Centra Care has recently increased, and hospitalizations often follow that trend.

He urged people to wear masks, wash their hands and remain socially distant. He also encouraged people to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, calling the current period a “crossroads” and not a time to relax safety procedures.

“The fastest way to get back to normal life is for more and more people to get vaccinated,” he said.

So far, AdventHealth has helped administer about 100,000 vaccines across Central Florida.

Those interested can sign up for alerts to learn when more appointments are available at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.