Community landmarks including the Lake Eola Fountain, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Amway Center will also go blue

From AdventHealth

To mark the one-year anniversary of its first COVID patient, and honor the lives lost and those impacted by the pandemic, AdventHealth is launching a “Hope Shines On” campaign and will light its Central Florida facilities blue nightly this week, including their hospitals, Centra Cares and doctors’ offices.

AdventHealth and the organization’s 80,000-plus team members have cared for more than 150,000 COVID patients nationwide, including nearly 90,000 in Central Florida.

Throughout Central Florida, AdventHealth hospital chaplains will also hold moments of remembrance throughout the week to honor the lives lost, and recognize the impact the pandemic has had on team members.

“2020 was an unprecedented year and the pandemic has impacted everyone in some way. Our hope is that as our community and team members see the blue lights, they stop to take a moment to reflect, pray and find hope that brighter days are ahead,” said Greg Ellis, executive director of mission and ministry at AdventHealth Central Florida. “We continue to pray for healing and restoration of our community, and we know the future holds tremendous hope.”

The City of Orlando is joining the remembrance efforts, and local landmarks including the Lake Eola Fountain, Amway Center and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will also feature blue lights.

The community is invited to join the Hope Shines On campaign by sharing inspirational social media posts using #HopeShinesOn or share the Hope Shines On video.

“Our community has experienced so much this year. But throughout these trials and adversities, there have been glimmers of hope that encourage us along the way,” said Linnette Johnson, a chief nursing officer at AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “In recent months, we’ve seen more than just glimmers of hope. Vaccines and advancements in COVID-19 treatment have given us beacons of hope. There are brighter days ahead, and we are grateful for our community’s support as we rally together to end the pandemic.”