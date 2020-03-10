From AdventHealth

AdventHealth is launching a free phone service for Floridians who have questions about COVID-19, including the opportunity to speak with a nurse as appropriate.

The AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line, 877-VIRUSHQ, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves as a one-stop-shop to connect Floridians with resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.

While the phone line is not intended to replace a physician-patient relationship, nurses can answer general medical questions and will refer the caller to the appropriate next steps, such as connecting them to AdventHealth Centra Care, AdventHealth eCare or other health care provider.

“AdventHealth recognizes there are a lot of misunderstandings in our communities when it comes to COVID-19 and we want to provide our neighbors with a simple, trusted resource to help alleviate fears and answer common questions,” said Dr. Peter Schoch, chief medical officer of Integrated Health Services for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “We are hopeful this service will also offload non-clinical call volumes from health care offices, helping providers across the state by freeing up their staff to focus on those who need the most immediate, critical care.”

The initial launch of the AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line will be limited to Florida. However, the organization plans to expand the service in upcoming weeks to all communities where AdventHealth provides services.

The phone line debuts at the same time AdventHealth launches www.CoronavirusSignsAndSymptoms.com, where consumers can get answers on top COVID-19 questions, such as:

Am I at risk?

What should I know if I am pregnant?

How can I protect myself from this and other viruses, like the flu?

“While the risk for coronavirus infection in Florida remains low, it’s vital that the public be equipped with the facts to help prevent the potential spread of the virus,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, Infection Control Officer at AdventHealth. “We hope the community will use these resources, remain vigilant and help keep Florida healthy by taking simple steps such as staying home if you’re sick and routine hand washing.”