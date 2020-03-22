From the AdventHealth Newsroom

AdventHealth has a responsibility to protect the greater community from the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a trusted community partner, it’s vital we take measures to minimize the risk of infection for patients and protect our physicians and team members who are on the frontlines. Our measures are for the protection of everyone, including potential visitors.

AdventHealth announces modifications to its visitor policy and elective procedures in Central Florida.

“These are untried times and it’s important that we take measures that protect our patients, physicians and team members, and greater community,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer for Acute Care Services at AdventHealth. “We do not take these decisions lightly, but view them as necessary. We thank our community in advance for their understanding and patience as we address COVID-19 together.”

We strongly encourage patients and their loved ones to remain closely connected through virtual tools, including Skype, FaceTime and the telephone.

Visitor Policy Changes

After much discussion with clinical leaders and physicians, AdventHealth will update its visitation policy. Effective Monday, March 23, no visitors for socialization purposes will be allowed inside AdventHealth hospitals in Central Florida.

Visitation will be continued for special circumstances, such as if the visitor is the power-of-attorney or medical decision-maker. Visitation will also be permitted in end-of-life situations. Other exceptions and additional guidelines include:

Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one adult visitor (parent, legally authorized person or caregiver). No additional visitors or siblings allowed.

Obstetric patients can have one adult visitor.

Exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances such as imminent end-of-life or unique patient needs for support.

In all circumstances, visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital, unless they are seeking personal medical care.

AdventHealth recognizes the impact this visitation policy will have on patients and their loved ones, and thanks the community for their support in this measure. We will constantly evaluate the need for this policy and will modify it when we believe it is safe for visitors to return.

Elective Procedures & Surgeries:

AdventHealth is committed to being a dependable resource for our community for medical emergencies. As we anticipate the increased need for hospital beds, resources, and advocate for patient and team member safety, AdventHealth will limit the surgical care of patients to those whose needs are imminently life threatening, with malignancy that could progress or with active symptoms that require urgent care.

As a result, by Monday, March 23, AdventHealth will:

Postpone all non-time sensitive inpatient surgeries.

Postpone all non-time sensitive outpatient surgeries.

Postpone all non-time sensitive outpatient procedures in diagnostic centers.

Patient safety, safety of the entire health care team and the ability to care for our community remain the tenets of this and all decisions. We will continuously evaluate these limitations to ensure all are safeguarded.