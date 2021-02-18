From AdventHealth

AdventHealth and Orange County Government are announcing a second opportunity for health care workers with direct patient contact to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines will be distributed this Friday at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport. The vaccinations are available to any eligible health care worker, regardless of health system affiliation.

More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and are specifically earmarked for those health care workers who have been unable to take advantage of other vaccination opportunities.

Appointments are required and walk-ups will not be accommodated.

Appointments are available through a link at ocfl.net/vaccine or directly at the AdventHealth website.

Important items to note:

There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.

The COVID vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

Proof of health care employment is required upon registration.

As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue, and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions.

Information about other vaccination opportunities in Orange County can be found at OCFL.net/vaccine.

Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations, or AdventHealth Medical Group practices. Members of the public who wish to be notified when additional community vaccines become available from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.

COVID-19 vaccine Frequently Asked Questions (Updated Feb. 17, 2021)

Q: Can I get a vaccine at an AdventHealth hospital, AdventHealth Centra Care, or AdventHealth Medical Group practice?

A: No. We are not offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public at any of our hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, AdventHealth Centra Care, or AdventHealth Medical Group practices at this time.

Q: Will AdventHealth open the vaccination site to the broader community?

A: At this point, AdventHealth’s vaccine site near Orlando International Airport is only for health care workers who have registered for appointments.

Q: Is AdventHealth vaccinating any seniors or those who are vulnerable, as recommended by the state?

A: AdventHealth is standing by to receive additional shipments of vaccines earmarked for patients deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Once we have the supply, we will follow CDC guidelines to vaccinate those whose conditions make them most vulnerable.

Q: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

A: Extensive clinical trials were conducted with thousands of participants to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine and generate scientific data and other information for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine its safety and effectiveness. You cannot get COVID-19 from a vaccine.

Q: How does the COVID-19 vaccine work?

A: The vaccine helps you develop antibodies that make you less susceptible to the disease. It does not use the live virus that causes COVID-19.

Q: What should the remaining public do in the meantime?

A: We strongly support community masking initiatives and are aggressively advocating team members and the public wear a mask whenever they are out in the community. Masks help reduce the transmission of any kind of droplets and, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing, are the best things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Q: Where else can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

A: Many area county health departments are offering vaccines to eligible members of the public. Those who wish to be notified when they might be eligible to receive the vaccine from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.