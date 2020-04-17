From AAA

As part of AAA – The Auto Club Group’s commitment to help its members and customers in this uncertain time, it is providing $60 million in premium refunds to its auto insurance customers. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect as of April 30, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund applied to two months of premium, for April and May. This reflects current and anticipated reductions in miles driven. Refunds will be processed as soon as approval is received from individual state departments of insurance.

“For over 115 years, AAA has provided peace of mind to our members and customers, wherever and whenever they need it on life’s journey,” said Joseph J. Richardson, Jr., President and CEO of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We recognize that in these unprecedented times, many are facing financial hardships and uncertainty, and we are committed now more than ever to helping our members, customers and our communities recover.”

Insurance customers do not need to take any action to receive their refund and they can expect to receive their refund by May 31, 2020, pending approval from state insurance departments.

The premium refunds apply to ACG customers in 12 states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, South Carolina, most of Illinois, Minnesota and northern Indiana.

During the COVID-19 crisis, AAA is focused on providing relief for our AAA members, customers and communities we serve.

Supporting our Communities:

We are committed to helping our communities during the COVID-19 crisis. We are assisting those on the front lines by providing free roadside assistance services to healthcare workers and first responders.

Additionally, we have been utilizing our roadside assistance vehicles and drivers to deliver meals and medical supplies to hospitals and first responders throughout our footprint. To date, we have helped donate and deliver nearly 3,500 meals and contributed over $50,000 to support those on the front lines.

We are also donating technology supplies to schools so teachers and children can work and learn from home. We also donated Samsung tablets to a hospital so their isolated patients can connect with loved ones.

We are partnering with the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts by holding a weeklong blood and donation drive with the goal of contributing $100,000 and we’re mobilizing employees and our 12 million members to donate towards the significant blood shortage during this crisis.

Taking Care of Our Members and Customers:

We are assisting our policyholders with flexible payment options for our insurance customers who may need assistance. Customers can take advantage of different payment options through their local agent, by calling 800-222-6424 or by visiting AAA.com/Refund.

We will be pausing cancellations for auto policies due to non-payment through May 31, 2020.

In support of our policyholders who are on the front line delivering critical items, we are extending our auto insurance coverage – at no additional cost – for drivers who are using their personal vehicles to deliver food and medicine. This change is in effect through May 31, 2020 and we’ll continue to evaluate as this situation progresses.

AAA Bank is extending support to its customers in the form of loan and credit card payment fee relief, a 90-day no-payments offer on new or refinanced car loans and overdraft fee relief.

We are helping our travel customers navigate the many options that are evolving daily and have launched our COVID-19 Travel Help Center at AAA.com/TravelExpert

Our members have everyday access to a number of money-saving benefits that include: Free identity theft monitoring and fraud protection Up to 85% savings through our GoodRx prescription savings program Free career assistance including job search, interview preparation assistance, resume writing tips and more Members can access roadside assistance and take advantage of member benefits with our AAA Mobile App at AAA.com/Mobile. For more information related to our company’s COVID-19 efforts, visit AAA.com/Coronavirus.



“AAA’s mission has always been to serve our members and our communities, and I’m heartened to see the vast support for those who have been so drastically affected during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richardson.