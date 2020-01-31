From AAA

Millions of Americans will be huddled around their televisions for the Super Bowl this weekend, but it’s what happens on the road that AAA is worried about. AAA is offering its free Tow to Go program this weekend, to ensure people have no defense for driving impaired.

“The Super Bowl often means good times with friends and family, yet unfortunately people make the bad call of driving drunk,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tow to Go will allow drunk drivers to call an audible. Instead of getting behind the wheel while impaired, call Tow to Go, drivers can call Tow to Go for a safe ride for them and their vehicle. With that said, AAA still encourages party-goers to have a game plan and identify a safe ride before their first drink.”

Impaired driving remains a major concern for AAA. In 2018, an average of one alcohol-impaired-driving death occurred every 50 minutes, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There were a total of 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, accounting for 29 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year.

Tow to Go, which is offered during major celebratory holidays throughout the year, has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers since 1998. Now in its 22nd year, Tow to Go provides a confidential ride to a safe location and is free for AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go is available Friday, January 31st, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, February 3rd, in the following areas:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2020

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

