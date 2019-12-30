AAA Offers Tow to Go for New Year’s Eve

New Years is the deadliest holiday on U.S. roadways. In 2017, nearly 1,000 people were killed during the 3-day period – according to the latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thirty-one percent of those deaths involved drunk drivers.

Because of this, AAA and Budweiser are providing ‘Tow to Go’ as a safe alternative to driving impaired. Tow to Go is a free service for both AAA members and non-members, where a tow truck is dispatched to transport the driver and their vehicle home, or a safe place within a 10-mile radius. Since its inception in 1998, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads across the Southeast and Midwest.

Tow to Go services are available:

Now – Thursday, January 2 (6 a.m.)

To request service call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Visit AAA.com/TowToGo to learn more

“New Year’s Eve is by far the busiest holiday for Tow To Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although we offer this service for all major holidays, half of our calls occur the night of New Year’s Eve. Because our drivers will be in such high demand, party-goers should not make us their primary plan for getting home. Before popping any bottles, AAA encourages people to appoint a sober driver. If you can’t find one, consider a ride-sharing service, or calling a cab; but make Tow to Go part of your backup plan, to ensure safe transport into the 2020s.”

GUIDELINES

AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and the driver to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide to learn more.

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2019

About Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch and its employees build on a legacy of corporate social responsibility by focusing on three key areas: promoting alcohol responsibility, preserving and protecting the environment and supporting local communities.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services, and travel offerings to over 9.9 million members.