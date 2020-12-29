From AAA
Drivers in Florida are finding the lowest gas prices for the year-end holidays in five years. The average price for gasoline in Florida is nearly $2.20 per gallon. That’s 26 cents less than this time last year, and the lowest average price for this time of year since 2015. View AAA’s Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast
“Fuel prices held steady last week, despite the expectation that 4.3 million Floridians would take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although there has been recent optimism surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, the pandemic’s effect on global fuel demand continues to hold pump prices below year-ago levels.”
The pandemic led to big swings in pump prices this year in Florida. The highest daily average price was $2.56 per gallon, which was recorded in January. The lowest price was $1.76 per gallon, back in May.
Florida gas prices are now averaging nearly $2.20 per gallon. The state average is a half-cent less than a week ago, 17 cents more than last month, and 26 cents less than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.32), Port St. Lucie ($2.23), Fort Lauderdale ($2.22)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.13), Jacksonville ($2.15), Tallahassee ($2.16)
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.253
|$2.255
|$2.218
|$2.121
|$2.557
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.195
|$2.197
|$2.200
|$2.030
|$2.456
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.088
|$2.086
|$2.045
|$1.958
|$2.404
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
