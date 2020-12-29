From AAA

Drivers in Florida are finding the lowest gas prices for the year-end holidays in five years. The average price for gasoline in Florida is nearly $2.20 per gallon. That’s 26 cents less than this time last year, and the lowest average price for this time of year since 2015. View AAA’s Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast

“Fuel prices held steady last week, despite the expectation that 4.3 million Floridians would take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although there has been recent optimism surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, the pandemic’s effect on global fuel demand continues to hold pump prices below year-ago levels.”

The pandemic led to big swings in pump prices this year in Florida. The highest daily average price was $2.56 per gallon, which was recorded in January. The lowest price was $1.76 per gallon, back in May.

Florida gas prices are now averaging nearly $2.20 per gallon. The state average is a half-cent less than a week ago, 17 cents more than last month, and 26 cents less than this time last year.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.32), Port St. Lucie ($2.23), Fort Lauderdale ($2.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.13), Jacksonville ($2.15), Tallahassee ($2.16)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.253 $2.255 $2.218 $2.121 $2.557 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.195 $2.197 $2.200 $2.030 $2.456 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.088 $2.086 $2.045 $1.958 $2.404 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

