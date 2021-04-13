Florida gas prices hold steady at $2.84 per gallon

From AAA

Florida gas prices are averaging 1-cent less than this time a week ago. The state average is now $2.84 per gallon.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has declined for nearly three consecutive weeks. However, the state average inched up by a penny over the weekend.

Florida drivers are now paying seven (7) cents less than the highest price (so far) this year of $2.91 per gallon – recorded on March 21, 2021.

“The downward trend at the pump appears to have stalled out for now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that strong springtime gasoline demand is helping to keep a floor on falling prices. However, current fundamentals point toward additional declines in the near future. Retail prices have not fully adjusted to recent drops in the wholesale price of gasoline. Meanwhile, market speculators remain worried about global demand, amid reports of lockdowns in Europe and surging cases of COVID-19 in Brazil and India.”

Florida drivers are paying nearly a dollar more per gallon, compared to this time last year, when the pandemic crippled global and domestic fuel demand. Compared to more traditional years, today’s gas price average is 4 cents more than the 2019 high, and nearly 8 cents less than the highest price of 2018.

Highest Daily Average Price of Florida Gasoline 2021 $2.92 2020 $2.56 2019 $2.80 2018 $2.92

Apopka Prices

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.97), Tallahassee ($2.90), Miami ($2.90)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.73), The Villages ($2.77), Ocala ($2.79)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.864 $2.865 $2.873 $2.826 $1.873 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.839 $2.832 $2.847 $2.852 $1.855 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.708 $2.710 $2.711 $2.653 $1.718 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.