75% of Florida gas stations have sub-$2 gasoline; demand reportedly down as much as 50%

From AAA

Florida gas prices are only getting cheaper, as residents are urged to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus. The average price for gasoline in Florida slipped below $2 a gallon for the first time since March 2016. On Sunday, 75 percent of Florida gas stations had prices below $2 a gallon. Just one week ago, that total was 45 percent.

Gas prices are plunging primarily because Floridians are not driving as much as they normally do this time of year. According to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association, gasoline demand in major metro areas is down by as much as 50 percent. Additionally, concession sales inside the stores are reportedly down 10-15 percent.

“The cost for gasoline has dramatically declined in the past month, and there are even more discounts to come,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If the state average eventually drifts below $1.73, pump prices would be the lowest since 2009. That may not be a difficult benchmark to reach. If wholesale prices hold at current levels, the state average could eventually sink below $1.60 per gallon. Although these savings are a tremendous benefit for drivers, unfortunately they come at a time when residents are unable to go out and enjoy them.”

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $1.98 per gallon. The state average has declined more than 40 cents in the past month.

Normally this time of year, drivers are watching pump prices rise; as demand increases, and refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer gasoline. This time last year, the state average was 78 cents per gallon more than today’s price. On April 12, the state average reached it’s 2019-high of $2.80/g.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Gainesville ($2.17), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.12), Miami ($2.06)

Least expensive metro markets – The Villages ($1.86), Jacksonville ($1.86), Panama City ($1.89)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.022 $2.033 $2.140 $2.447 $2.691 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $1.975 $1.986 $2.076 $2.364 $2.760 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.851 $1.861 $1.965 $2.276 $2.601 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.