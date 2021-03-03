It was the most expensive February in four years

From AAA

February was the most expensive month at the pump since July 2019 (19 months). Throughout the month, gas prices increased an average total of 24 cents per gallon.

Last month, Florida gas prices averaged $2.52 per gallon (February 2021). That’s 20 cents more than the monthly average in January. It was the most expensive February in three years: 14 cents more than February 2020 and 23 cents more than February 2019. However, the monthly average in February *2018* was 7 cents higher ($2.59 per gallon).

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since July 2019. The state average has held at that level for the past week. However, drivers are paying 22 cents per gallon more than a month ago, and 23 cents more than this time last year. The state average has increased a total of 41 cents since January 1.

“Last month’s jump at the pump was largely driven by refinery issues – caused by arctic weather in Texas,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the Covid-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand. Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to summer gasoline.”

Apopka Gas Prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 2.480 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Mar 2, 12:19 PM 2.520 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Mar 2, 5:37 PM 2.540 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Mar 2, 10:46 AM 2.550 7-Eleven 3830 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Mar 2, 9:53 AM 2.590 Shell 3498 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Mar 2, 9:53 AM 2.590 Marathon 347 N Thompson Rd Apopka Mar 2, 7:34 AM 2.690 Wawa 449 W Main St Apopka Mar 2, 6:16 PM 2.690 Mobil 2229 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Mar 2, 5:52 PM 2.690 Shell 1500 N Wekiwa Springs Rd Apopka Mar 2, 3:41 PM 2.690

Cash BP 2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Apopka Mar 2, 12:55 PM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.74), Fort Lauderdale ($2.65), Pensacola ($2.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.53), Jacksonville ($2.55), Orlando ($2.57)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.717 $2.712 $2.631 $2.419 $2.458 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.611 $2.612 $2.606 $2.387 $2.380 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.570 $2.569 $2.513 $2.246 $2.287 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.